CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — Alex Verdugo hit a three-run homer, Jarren Duran had four hits and an RBI, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 Saturday for their sixth straight victory.
Verdugo’s two-out rocket to right off Shane Bieber gave Boston a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning. Duran added an RBI single in the ninth off Enyel De Los Santos.
The scorching Red Sox moved a season-high 10 games over .500 and are 18-4 this month. Meanwhile, the Guardians have now fallen behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central.
The two teams take one another on once more Sunday at 1:40 p.m.