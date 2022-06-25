CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — Alex Verdugo hit a three-run homer, Jarren Duran had four hits and an RBI, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 Saturday for their sixth straight victory.

Verdugo’s two-out rocket to right off Shane Bieber gave Boston a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning. Duran added an RBI single in the ninth off Enyel De Los Santos.

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Cleveland. (John Kuntz/Cleveland.com via AP)

The scorching Red Sox moved a season-high 10 games over .500 and are 18-4 this month. Meanwhile, the Guardians have now fallen behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central.

The two teams take one another on once more Sunday at 1:40 p.m.