CHICAGO (AP) — José Ramírez homered twice and drove in three runs, helping Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-0 on Sunday.

Steven Kwan also homered in manager Terry Francona’s 1,927th win, breaking a tie with Casey Stengel for 13th on the career list.

Civale (5-2), a potential trade target ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, pitched six innings in his second straight win. He allowed three hits, struck out four and walked two.

The 28-year-old right-hander is 3-0 with a 2.08 ERA in his last seven starts.

Enyel De Los Santos, Trevor Stephan and Emmanuel Clase each pitched an inning after Civale departed, completing a four-hitter.

Cleveland (53-53) earned a split of the four-game series.

White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech allowed three runs and four hits in five innings. He struck out two and walked five.

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, left, celebrates with left fielder Steven Kwan after the Guardians defeated the Chicago White Sox 5-0 in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Kwan led off the fifth with his fifth homer of the season. After Andrés Giménez struck out swinging, Ramírez hit a drive deep to right field for his 17th homer on the year.

Following a two-out walk by Giménez in the seventh, Ramírez hit another shot to right to give Cleveland a 5-0 lead.

The Guardians got their first run when Giménez walked with the bases loaded with two outs in the second. Kopech issued four walks and threw a wild pitch in the inning.

Chicago (43-64) had runners at second and third with one out in the sixth but Civale escaped after inducing a pair of flyouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Cal Quantrill (shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen session. He has been on the injured list since July 6.

UP NEXT

Guardians: Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 7.16 ERA), acquired last week in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, makes his Guardians debut Monday night at Houston against fellow RHP J.P. France (6-3, 2.87 ERA).