CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians are back in action at Progressive Field for their home opener against the Seattle Mariners.

The Guardians made the first move in the first inning after Amed Rosario scored. Then in the third, Josh Bell singled on a line drive and Amed Rosario made it to home again.

Myles Straw singled on a ground ball and Andrés Giménez scored for the Guardians in the fourth.

At the top of the fifth, the Mariners finally made their way onto the board after JP Crawford doubled, allowing Cooper Hummel to make it home. Then, JP Crawford scored after Ty France singled on a sharp line drive.

The Guardians are leading 3-2.

Crowds have gathered for the sold out Opening Day, which included a flyover by the Ohio Air National Guard and a tribute to former Cleveland Indian Gaylord Perry and Cleveland baseball super fan John Adams.

The ceremonial first pitch was thrown by 2022 Super Bowl Champ Travis Kelce and his mother Donna.

In a tweet, Kelce joked, “Been spiking a football for the past 10 years… can you tell?”

After a 6-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, the AL Central champs are holding a 5-2 record for the 2023 season.

