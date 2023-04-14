CLEVELAND (WJW) – Peter Knab is no stranger to the process of getting into a baseball game.

He’s waited in many lines, had countless tickets scanned and navigated plenty of crowds.

“It is a grind, it’s a grind that I enjoy the heck out of,” said Knab.

They say home is where the heart is.

For Knab, that’s section 150 at Progressive Field.

“This organization has been a part of each of the most memorable moments of my life,” added Knab.

Knab was born in 1996 with Cerebral Palsy, a disorder that impacts a person’s ability to move their body.

However, Knab has never let limitations slow him down.

Especially, when it comes to seeing the Cleveland Guardians play baseball.

“It really started to pick up in 2021 with 95 in 2021 and then 129 last year,” said Knab.

That’s right, Knab saw 95 Guardians games in 2021 and 122 games in 2022.

When the Guardians Organization found out about Knab’s dedication, they made sure to have him at every postseason game in 2022.

“First of all, that was the nicest hotel I’ve been to in my life,” Knab joked.

But just like the Guardians, Knab has bigger plans for 2023.

His goal is to attend all 162 Cleveland Guardians games.

His motivation is to prove that a wheelchair won’t stop you from living the life you want to live.

“I’ve been told that I’ve been inspiring. Well before I did this and think this happens for a lot of people in wheelchairs, it’s like I want to give you a reason to be inspiring,” explained Knab.

So, for the next 6 months, Knab will be a busy man.

He’s got a lot of flights to catch and ballparks to see.

The road ahead won’t be easy but as Knab puts it, it’s not supposed to be.

“It’s just incredible to change people’s perception basically one trip at a time. It’s been a blast,” added Knab.

Knab wanted to thank David Coury, who is helping out with most of his travel expenses this year. Knab has a gofundme. If you’d like to help out with some of the costs, click here.