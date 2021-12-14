Guardians spring training tickets go on sale just in time for the holidays

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

**Related Video Above: Cleveland City Council passes multi-million dollar deal to renovate Progressive Field.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Major League Baseball is coming back very soon — or should be, if the players and team owners can come to an agreement.

The lockout aside, the freshly-named Cleveland Guardians plan to head to Goodyear, Arizona, for spring training, with their first game hitting off against the Cincinnati Reds Feb. 26. Today, the team announced tickets for the pre-season games go on sale later this week.

Single-game tickets can only be bought online at CLEGuardians.com/Spring starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Find the full schedule, as outlined by the Guardians, below:

DAYDATEOPPONENTLOCATION
SaturdayFeb. 26CincinnatiGoodyear
SundayFeb. 27OaklandMesa
MondayFeb. 28Chicago-ALGoodyear
TuesdayMarch 1ColoradoSalt River
WednesdayMarch 2MilwaukeeGoodyear
ThursdayMarch 3ArizonaGoodyear
FridayMarch 4SeattlePeoria
SaturdayMarch 5San DiegoPeoria
SundayMarch 6San FranciscoGoodyear
MondayMarch 7Los Angeles-NLGlendale
TuesdayMarch 8ColoradoGoodyear (ss)
TuesdayMarch 8ArizonaSalt River (ss)
WednesdayMarch 9OFF DAY 
ThursdayMarch 10Kansas CityGoodyear
FridayMarch 11TexasGoodyear
SaturdayMarch 12San DiegoPeoria
SaturdayMarch 12OaklandLas Vegas
SundayMarch 13Los Angeles-NLGoodyear
SundayMarch 13OaklandLas Vegas
MondayMarch 14MilwaukeePhoenix
TuesdayMarch 15Los Angeles-ALTempe
WednesdayMarch 16OaklandGoodyear
ThursdayMarch 17CincinnatiGoodyear
FridayMarch 18Chicago-NLSloan (Mesa)
SaturdayMarch 19San DiegoGoodyear (ss)
SaturdayMarch 19TexasSurprise (ss)
SundayMarch 20Kansas CitySurprise
MondayMarch 21OFF DAY 
TuesdayMarch 22Los Angeles-ALGoodyear
WednesdayMarch 23Chicago-ALGlendale
ThursdayMarch 24San FranciscoScottsdale
FridayMarch 25SeattleGoodyear
SaturdayMarch 26Chicago-NLGoodyear
SundayMarch 27CincinnatiGoodyear
MondayMarch 28ArizonaChase Field
TuesdayMarch 29ArizonaChase Field

The Guardians’ most-likely-chilly season opener hits March 31 against Kansas City at Progressive Field.

As far as a contract resolution is concerned, player union head Tony Clark offered the following in a statement. “We remain committed to negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement that enhances competition, improves the product for our fans, and advances the rights and benefits of our membership.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral