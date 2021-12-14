Guardians spring training tickets go on sale just in time for the holidays

**Related Video Above: Cleveland City Council passes multi-million dollar deal to renovate Progressive Field.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Major League Baseball is coming back very soon — or should be, if the players and team owners can come to an agreement.

The lockout aside, the freshly-named Cleveland Guardians plan to head to Goodyear, Arizona, for spring training, with their first game hitting off against the Cincinnati Reds Feb. 26. Today, the team announced tickets for the pre-season games go on sale later this week.

Single-game tickets can only be bought online at CLEGuardians.com/Spring starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Find the full schedule, as outlined by the Guardians, below:

DAY DATE OPPONENT LOCATION Saturday Feb. 26 Cincinnati Goodyear Sunday Feb. 27 Oakland Mesa Monday Feb. 28 Chicago-AL Goodyear Tuesday March 1 Colorado Salt River Wednesday March 2 Milwaukee Goodyear Thursday March 3 Arizona Goodyear Friday March 4 Seattle Peoria Saturday March 5 San Diego Peoria Sunday March 6 San Francisco Goodyear Monday March 7 Los Angeles-NL Glendale Tuesday March 8 Colorado Goodyear (ss) Tuesday March 8 Arizona Salt River (ss) Wednesday March 9 OFF DAY Thursday March 10 Kansas City Goodyear Friday March 11 Texas Goodyear Saturday March 12 San Diego Peoria Saturday March 12 Oakland Las Vegas Sunday March 13 Los Angeles-NL Goodyear Sunday March 13 Oakland Las Vegas Monday March 14 Milwaukee Phoenix Tuesday March 15 Los Angeles-AL Tempe Wednesday March 16 Oakland Goodyear Thursday March 17 Cincinnati Goodyear Friday March 18 Chicago-NL Sloan (Mesa) Saturday March 19 San Diego Goodyear (ss) Saturday March 19 Texas Surprise (ss) Sunday March 20 Kansas City Surprise Monday March 21 OFF DAY Tuesday March 22 Los Angeles-AL Goodyear Wednesday March 23 Chicago-AL Glendale Thursday March 24 San Francisco Scottsdale Friday March 25 Seattle Goodyear Saturday March 26 Chicago-NL Goodyear Sunday March 27 Cincinnati Goodyear Monday March 28 Arizona Chase Field Tuesday March 29 Arizona Chase Field

The Guardians’ most-likely-chilly season opener hits March 31 against Kansas City at Progressive Field.

As far as a contract resolution is concerned, player union head Tony Clark offered the following in a statement. “We remain committed to negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement that enhances competition, improves the product for our fans, and advances the rights and benefits of our membership.”