Guardians spring training tickets go on sale just in time for the holidays

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Major League Baseball is coming back very soon — or should be, if the players and team owners can come to an agreement.
The lockout aside, the freshly-named Cleveland Guardians plan to head to Goodyear, Arizona, for spring training, with their first game hitting off against the Cincinnati Reds Feb. 26. Today, the team announced tickets for the pre-season games go on sale later this week.
Single-game tickets can only be bought online at CLEGuardians.com/Spring starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Find the full schedule, as outlined by the Guardians, below:
|DAY
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|Saturday
|Feb. 26
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|Sunday
|Feb. 27
|Oakland
|Mesa
|Monday
|Feb. 28
|Chicago-AL
|Goodyear
|Tuesday
|March 1
|Colorado
|Salt River
|Wednesday
|March 2
|Milwaukee
|Goodyear
|Thursday
|March 3
|Arizona
|Goodyear
|Friday
|March 4
|Seattle
|Peoria
|Saturday
|March 5
|San Diego
|Peoria
|Sunday
|March 6
|San Francisco
|Goodyear
|Monday
|March 7
|Los Angeles-NL
|Glendale
|Tuesday
|March 8
|Colorado
|Goodyear (ss)
|Tuesday
|March 8
|Arizona
|Salt River (ss)
|Wednesday
|March 9
|OFF DAY
|Thursday
|March 10
|Kansas City
|Goodyear
|Friday
|March 11
|Texas
|Goodyear
|Saturday
|March 12
|San Diego
|Peoria
|Saturday
|March 12
|Oakland
|Las Vegas
|Sunday
|March 13
|Los Angeles-NL
|Goodyear
|Sunday
|March 13
|Oakland
|Las Vegas
|Monday
|March 14
|Milwaukee
|Phoenix
|Tuesday
|March 15
|Los Angeles-AL
|Tempe
|Wednesday
|March 16
|Oakland
|Goodyear
|Thursday
|March 17
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|Friday
|March 18
|Chicago-NL
|Sloan (Mesa)
|Saturday
|March 19
|San Diego
|Goodyear (ss)
|Saturday
|March 19
|Texas
|Surprise (ss)
|Sunday
|March 20
|Kansas City
|Surprise
|Monday
|March 21
|OFF DAY
|Tuesday
|March 22
|Los Angeles-AL
|Goodyear
|Wednesday
|March 23
|Chicago-AL
|Glendale
|Thursday
|March 24
|San Francisco
|Scottsdale
|Friday
|March 25
|Seattle
|Goodyear
|Saturday
|March 26
|Chicago-NL
|Goodyear
|Sunday
|March 27
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|Monday
|March 28
|Arizona
|Chase Field
|Tuesday
|March 29
|Arizona
|Chase Field
The Guardians’ most-likely-chilly season opener hits March 31 against Kansas City at Progressive Field.
As far as a contract resolution is concerned, player union head Tony Clark offered the following in a statement. “We remain committed to negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement that enhances competition, improves the product for our fans, and advances the rights and benefits of our membership.”