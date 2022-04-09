KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians signed outfielder Myles Straw to a five-year contract extension.

It’s the club’s third significant transaction this week.

Straw, who came over in a trade last July from the Houston Astros, has made a quick impact for Cleveland at the top of the order and in center field.

His deal includes club options for 2027 and 2028. The 27-year-old Straw batted .285 with two homers and 13 steals in his two-month stint with Cleveland last season.

He’s another core piece for the Guardians, who agreed to a five-year extension with All-Star third baseman José Ramírez and signed closer Emmanuel Clase to a five-year extension through 2028.

Ramírez is guaranteed $150 million. The 29-year-old, three-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger, hit .266 with 36 home runs and 103 RBI in 2021.

Clase agreed to a $20 million contract. The 24-year-old made 71 appearances as a rookie last season, striking out 74 in just 69 2/3 innings while recording 24 saves with a paltry 1.29 ERA. He was suspended during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season for the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

The Guardians’ home opener is April 15 at Progressive Field.