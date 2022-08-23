CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians‘ rained-out Sunday home game against the Chicago White Sox has been rescheduled.

The rescheduled game is set for 1:10 p.m. Sept. 15 at Progressive Field, according to a news release. Gates will open at noon.

If you bought tickets for the Sunday, Aug. 21, game, they’re still good for the Sept. 15 game. If you can’t make it that day, you can exchange the tickets for one of 22 other games by noon Sept. 15.

Exchanges can’t be made with the Ballpark app. To exchange tickets purchased at the box office as well as kids tickets, voucher tickets, six packs, student tickets and military tickets, call 216-420-HITS (420-4487). Here’s more information on ticket exchanges.

The Sunday game was canceled due to unplayable field conditions.