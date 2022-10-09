CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was a weekend to remember for many, including two lifelong Cleveland baseball fans, who used this October run as a reason to reunite.

“It’s so special. It’s so fun to be with my brother, he came in from Portland, Oregon for the series. He gets to do that every couple of years, we get an excuse to watch some baseball together,” shared Matt Mennes.

“It was so exciting. We were jumping around. Game one with Jose, we were high-fiving strangers. Just so much fun,” said Marcus Mennes.

Before Sunday night’s team flight took off from Hopkins airport, Guardians radio broadcaster Tom Hamilton reflected on the thrilling wild card series.

“It was an incredible atmosphere. I thought that the home crowd really made a difference. In fact, I think our fans need the two days off because they are probably exhausted from that game on Saturday as much as they were into it,” said Hamilton.

Now—, it’s time to turn attention towards the Bronx Bombers.

“I think this ball club feels there isn’t anything they can’t do, and they have had that attitude all season long of “why not us? And this is a different ball club that New York saw in April,” explained Hamilton

The youngest team in baseball is ready to keep making noise in October.

So goodbye Wild Card weekend and hello, New York.

“I just think it’s going to be a heck of a series and I think the Yankees will have their hands full because this ball club has been surprising and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them win this thing,” said Hamilton.