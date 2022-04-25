NEW YORK (AP) — Breakout rookie Steven Kwan was pulled from the Cleveland Guardians’ game Sunday with right hamstring tightness.
Manager Terry Francona said Kwan’s removal from a 10-2 loss against the Yankees was “kind of was preventative” and that the outfielder was day-to-day.
Kwan felt cramping in his hamstring after flying out in the third inning.
He was replaced by Ernie Clement in left field for the bottom of the inning.
The 24-year-old Kwan crashed into the outfield wall chasing a ball Saturday and was shaken up, but he remained in the game.
Francona said before Sunday’s game that Kwan was “a little beat up” but well enough to play.