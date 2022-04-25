NEW YORK (AP) — Breakout rookie Steven Kwan was pulled from the Cleveland Guardians’ game Sunday with right hamstring tightness.

Manager Terry Francona said Kwan’s removal from a 10-2 loss against the Yankees was “kind of was preventative” and that the outfielder was day-to-day.



Kwan felt cramping in his hamstring after flying out in the third inning.

Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan hits an RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

He was replaced by Ernie Clement in left field for the bottom of the inning.

The 24-year-old Kwan crashed into the outfield wall chasing a ball Saturday and was shaken up, but he remained in the game.

Francona said before Sunday’s game that Kwan was “a little beat up” but well enough to play.