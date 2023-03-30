**Related Video Above: Tom Hanks threw the first pitch at the Guardians home opener last year.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A sure sign of warmer days to come has arrived! The Cleveland Guardians 2023 baseball season home opener is Thursday when the team faces the Seattle Mariners in the Emerald City.

The game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, starts at 10:10 p.m. EST, which is 7:10 p.m. on the west coast.

The AL Central champions signed All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez to a seven-year contract and completed a four-year deal with reliever Trevor Stephan on Thursday.

Here’s the Guardians 2023 Opening Day roster, with asterisks denoting number changes:

Pitchers B/T

57 Bieber, Shane R/R

43 Civale, Aaron R/R

48 Clase, Emmanuel R/R

*44 Curry, Xzavion R/R

62 De Los Santos, Enyel R/R

*33 Gaddis, Hunter R/R

*29 Herrin, Tim L/L

99 Karinchak, James R/R

49 Morgan, Eli R/R

34 Plesac, Zach R/R

47 Quantrill, Cal R/R

52 Sandlin, Nick R/R

37 Stephan, Trevor R/R

31 Hentges, Sam L/L (IL)

24 McKenzie, Triston R/R (IL)

36 Morris, Cody R/R (IL)

Catchers B/T

10 Zunino, Mike R/R

35 Gallagher, Cam R/R

46 Viloria, Meibrys L/R

Infielders B/T

*13 Arias, Gabriel R/R

55 Bell, Josh S/R

0 Giménez, Andrés L/R

22 Naylor, Josh L/L

11 Ramĺrez, José S/R

1 Rosario, Amed R/R

Outfielders B/T

*17 Brennan, Will L/L

39 Gonzalez, Oscar R/R

38 Kwan, Steven L/L

7 Straw, Myles R/R

The roster includes 14 players acquired in the MLB Draft, seven through trades, seven free agents (two amateur, five Major/Minor) and one with waivers/Rule 5 Draft.

The Cleveland home opener is Friday, April 7 at 4:10 p.m. against the Seattle Mariners.