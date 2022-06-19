LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrés Giménez drove in the go-ahead run with the bases-loaded in the ninth inning, Oscar Gonzalez hit his first major league homer and scored the winning run, and the Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario turns a double play over the slide by Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Los Angeles Dodgers’ Eddy Alvarez was out at first. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The surging Guardians took two of three from the Dodgers and have won 15 of their last 19.

They were 7 1/2 games back of AL Central leader Minnesota on May 29 but will begin a three-game series against the Twins beginning Tuesday only one game behind.

Cleveland was missing AL RBI leader José Ramírez for the second straight game due to right thumb discomfort.