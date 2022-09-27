** Watch the Guardians arrive back in Cleveland after clinching the AL Central title on Sunday, Sept. 25, in the player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Postseason tickets for the 2022 American League Wild Card Series and Divisional Series go on sale this week.

The Cleveland Guardians clinched the American League Central Division title for the first time since 2018 after the Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The best-of-three 2022 Wild Card Round series starts at Progressive Field on Friday, Oct. 7, with the second and third games (if necessary) on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9.

Tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 — but only on the Guardians’ website. Buyers are limited to six tickets per game. They’ll be digital-only and you’ll be able to get them closer to game day.

Single-game tickets must be paid for in full at purchase. Tickets for un-played games will be be automatically refunded, minus some fees. Only tickets bought from StubHub or the Guardians website will be accepted at the field.

Season ticketholders get first crack at postseason tickets and are the only ticketholders “guaranteed access to future postseason rounds,” according to a news release. Find out more about season tickets by calling 216-420-HITS (216-420-4487).