CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians are making roster moves as they look ahead to the best-of-three Wild Card Series beginning at Progressive Field on Oct. 7.

The Guardians officially added catcher Bo Naylor from Triple-A Columbus to their roster. Naylor batted .263 with 21 homers, 68 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 118 games, split between the Clippers and Double-A Akron.

RHP Bryan Shaw, who was 6-2 with a 5.40 ERA in 60 games, was designated for assignment to make room for Naylor on the team’s 40-man and active rosters.

Naylor became the 17th Guardians player to get his major-league start this season, equaling the franchise record set in 1912 and tied in 1914.

Naylor’s older brother, Josh, is Cleveland’s primary first baseman. Siblings Roberto and Sandy Alomar Jr. back in 2000 were the last in the franchise with this connection.

“We wanted to let the kid get some nerves out of the way tonight,” Francona said.

The AL Central champions fell to the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Saturday night.

Coming up: 2020 AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, with an 8-2 record and a 2.05 ERA, will start Cleveland’s first postseason game on Oct. 7.