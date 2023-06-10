CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians’ Saturday game is currently going on as planned, but the team announced Sunday’s game against the Houston Astros has been moved to an earlier time due to forecasted rain.

“The start time of our game has been changed to 12:40 p.m. All gates at Progressive Field will open at 11:30 a.m.,” the team said in an online statement.

The original game time was 1:40 p.m.

Northeast Ohio has been without rain for 21 days, leading to moderate drought conditions throughout the area.