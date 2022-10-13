NEW YORK (WJW) — Down but not out. The Cleveland Guardians will be in must-win mode for Game two of their best of five series with the New York Yankees after losing Game 1 on Tuesday night.

You felt like the momentum of Game 1 changed when the Guardians had the bases loaded in the third inning and came away empty handed.

The Guardians didn’t do what the Guardians normally do, that’s play small ball to win the game.

Now the Guardians will try to even this series at 1-1 on Thursday night against Nestor Cortes who gave the Guardians fits during the regular season. Cortes gave up only four hits and two walks in 12 and a third inning in two regular season matchups against the Guardians.

“He’s got that fastball that he can throw at the top of the zone that kind of disappears on you and gets past your barrel. Gives you different — looks that are different, and there’s some deception but along with the deception, there’s good stuff,” said Guardians Manager Terry Francona.

The Yankees have now won all four meetings with the Guardians at Yankee Stadium and they’ve won six consecutive against Cleveland in the playoffs dating back to the 2017 ALDS.

The game, which could be postponed due to weather, is scheduled to start at 7:37 p.m. Shane Bieber is on the mound for Cleveland.