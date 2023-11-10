CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians will introduce their new manager Friday at Progressive Field.

*Watch live video above and read a live blog at the bottom of this page*

Stephen Vogt will become the 45th manager in Cleveland baseball history. The club tapped the 39-year-old former player as the man to replace Terry Francona in the dugout despite no managerial experience.

But he is regarded by former teammates as the next up-and-coming manager in the game.

Vogt is from California and played with six different teams from 2012 to 2022.

He received American League All-Star catcher accolades in 2015 and 2016 as a member of the Oakland Athletics.

Additionally, he was part of the 2021 World Champion Atlanta Braves. Vogt was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2007 MLB Draft.

Vogt resides in Olympia, Washington, with his wife Alyssa and their three children. Both Stephen and Alyssa are actively involved in the community and have a strong commitment to supporting autistic and special-needs children, according to a press release from the Guardians.

Francona’s 2022-23 season was his last in the role after 11 seasons and is expected to take on a new role with the team.

Live blog