(WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians are in a New York state of mind as they get ready for game 1 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

These two teams certainly have a postseason history, they have met five times in the playoffs, Cleveland has won just twice in the five meetings and they haven’t beaten New York in the postseason since 2007.

The Yankees haven’t played a game since October 5 when they wrapped up the regular season with a 4-2 loss to the Texas Rangers.

The Yankees had plenty of success against Cleveland during the regular season, the two teams met six times with New York winning five of those games.

New York outscored Cleveland 38-14 and they clubbed 12 home runs in those six games.

The two clubs haven’t met since early July, so a lot has changed, especially for Cleveland who is red hot, they went 24-6 down the stretch and are coming off a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wildcard Series.

The Guardians Nick Sandlin will miss the rest of the postseason with a shoulder strain suffered in game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series.

The Yankees will not have reliever Aroldis Chapman for the series, he was left off the Yankees ALDS roster after missing a mandatory workout.

Cal Quantrill will get the start Tuesday for the Guardians. Gerrit Cole will start for the Yankees.

First pitch will be at 7:37 pm.