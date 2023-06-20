**Cleveland Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie speaks on Race for Kids benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio last summer in related video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie will be out for several weeks for an elbow injury, the team confirmed.

According to the Guardians, doctors at the Cleveland Clinic checked McKenzie Tuesday morning, determining the right-handed pitcher sprained the ulnar collateral ligament of his elbow.

Triston McKenzie Update:#Guardians doctors confirmed a sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. McKenzie won’t throw for several weeks. Team is still in the process of gathering more information. He is expected to receive a second opinion. @fox8news #Fortheland — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) June 20, 2023

The team said McKenzie is expected to get a second opinion, but he won’t throw for the Guardians for several weeks.

McKenzie was placed on the injured player list on Saturday. He had already missed the first two months of the season with a shoulder sprain.

The Guardians face off against Oakland Tuesday night. Gavin Williams, Cleveland’s top pitching prospect, will be making his MLB debut