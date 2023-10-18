[In the player above, watch former Guardians manager Terry Francona’s remarks on his retirement.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two Cleveland baseball standouts are up for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award in their respective positions.

The 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove finalists include Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez and third baseman José Ramírez, according to Major League Baseball.

Kansas City Royals’ Nicky Lopez (8) is caught stealing second by Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez throws out Toronto Blue Jays’ Danny Jansen at first base during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

At second base, Giménez is vying against Mauricio Dubón of the Houston Astros and Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers.

Meanwhile, Ramírez is contending with the Astros’ Alex Bregman and the Toronto Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman.

Each of the 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches from each team voted from a pool of players in their league. They couldn’t vote for their own players.

That vote counted for 75% of the selection total, while the Society for American Baseball Research’s Defensive Index accounted for the remaining 25%.

The winners for each of the nine standard positions will be revealed on “Baseball Tonight” airing at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, on ESPN.

