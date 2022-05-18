CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians have postponed today’s scheduled game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The team announced Wednesday’s game is not taking place at Progressive Field due to the rainy weather.

#Reds – #Guardians game is rained out.



Scheduled to play tomorrow (originally an off day) at 1:10 pm. Gates open at 12pm.#ForTheLand @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) May 18, 2022

The game is being rescheduled for a doubleheader at 1:10 p.m. on May 19.

Those who can’t make the makeup game do have other options. “Fans with tickets to today’s game can attend tomorrow’s game using the same ticket, otherwise they must exchange into one of 28 other game options before first pitch.,” the team said in a statement.

