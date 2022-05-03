CLEVELAND (WJW) — To the surprise of few, the Cleveland Guardians have postponed today’s scheduled game against the San Diego Padres.

The team announced Tuesday’s game is not taking place at Progressive Field due to the dreary weather.

The game is being rescheduled for a doubleheader at 1:10 p.m. on May 4.

Those who can’t make the makeup game do have other options. “Ticket holders to the postponed game will have the option to exchange into one of six game options, including the doubleheader,” the team said in a statement.

