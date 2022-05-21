CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians have postponed today’s scheduled game against the Detroit Tigers. This is the second game the team has pushed this week, after moving Wednesday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds to Thursday afternoon.

The team announced Saturday’s game is not taking place at Progressive Field due to severe thunderstorms coming for Northeast Ohio.

The game is being rescheduled for 7:10 p.m. on July 14.

Those who can’t make the makeup game do have other options. “Fans with tickets to tonight’s game can attend the July 14 game using the same ticket, otherwise they must exchange into one of 51 other game options by 5 PM ET on July 14,” the team said in a statement.

Find out more about ticket exchanges right here.

Check the most up-to-date weather forecast right here.

The Guardians’ next game against Detroit is scheduled for Sunday at 1:10 p.m.