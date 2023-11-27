***Related video above: Previous coverage on new Guardians manager Stephen Vogt***

CLEVELAND (WJW / AP) – It’s official — the Cleveland Guardians have finalized their coaching staff ahead of the 2024 season.

In an announcement Monday, the team confirmed it is promoting Rouglas Odor to infield coach and Brad Goldberg to bullpen coach.

Also, the Guardians hired former San Francisco Giants bench coach Kai Correa as major league field coordinator and Craig Albernaz was named the bench coach.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after the team named Stephen Vogt the new manager, replacing Terry Francona. The team officially introduced Vogt during a press conference on Nov. 10.

Vogt is retaining longtime coaches Sandy Alomar Jr. and Carl Willis, who helped Francona as he led the Guardians to the playoffs six times during his 11-season tenure. Alomar will coach first base and the catchers, while Willis will continue as pitching coach.

Chris Valaika is also coming back for a third season as hitting coach for Cleveland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.