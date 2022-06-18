LOS ANGELES (AP) — Richie Palacios hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the 10th inning after Anthony Gose escaped a jam in the ninth, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 for their season-best fifth straight win.

Andrés Giménez had two hits, José Ramirez hit safely in his ninth straight game and Owen Miller scored the go-ahead run in the 10th as the automatic runner, helping Cleveland win despite having just one hit after the fourth inning. Cody Bellinger homered and Trea Turner had three hits for the Dodgers to extend his hitting streak to 10-games.