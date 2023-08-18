CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians are unveiling the newest addition around Progressive Field – the Fanatics Sportsbook, a physical location near the stadium.

A formal ribbon cutting ceremony kicked off the grand opening. Guardians Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Ted Baugh said the organization couldn’t be more excited to add another option for fans to enjoy a game.

“There are a lot of fans that get more interested in the game because of sports wagering,” Baugh said. “Allowing fans to do it in person, some people don’t want to do it on the phone, and that’s why we’ve created the Fanatics Sportsbook.”

Former Cleveland Guardians reliever Paul Shuey placed the honorary first bet on North Carolina football to win its opener.

“It just kind of brings a little more interest to the games, gets you more invested in what’s going on,” Shuey said.

The Fanatics Sportsbook is located inside the Right Field District outside of Progressive Field. It’s a 600 square foot operation with four betting kiosks and two betting windows. It will be open seven days a week, weekdays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On game days the Fanatics Sportsbook will open two hours prior to first pitch and will stay open through the conclusion of the game.

“Efficient, quick, easy, come in, place your bet, go enjoy the game,” Fanatics Betting and Gaming Chief Business Officer Ari Borod said.

Ohioans have placed $3,818,650,305 on sports gaming through June both online and retail, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That figure does not include money wagered at kiosks at bars or restaurants, as those are managed by the Ohio Lottery.

Those numbers are only expected to grow with football season right around the corner.

Fanatics Sportsbook is also offering a promotional $200 bonus for downloading the app and placing an initial $10 bet. Borod said more promotions will be coming in the future.

“Fanatics is more than just a sports betting company, more than just a merchandise company, more than a collectibles company. So we will put something together that fans will really like that leans into all that Fanatics has to offer.”