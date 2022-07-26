BOSTON (AP/WJW) — Nolan Jones hit a three-run homer, fellow rookie Steven Kwan had three hits and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Red Sox 8-3.

That spoiled Boston’s celebration for newly minted Hall of Famer David Ortiz.

Minutes after the Cooperstown inductee proclaimed himself a good luck charm for his slumping former team, the Red Sox fell behind 5-0 on their way to a sixth loss in seven games. They have lost 14 of their last 18 to fall into last place in the AL East.

Cleveland Guardians’ Nolan Jones, right, is congratulated by Josh Naylor (22) after his three-run home run during the third inning during a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Boston. At left is Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki, at rear center is Guardians Andres Gimenez. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Bryan Shaw made his first start after a record 732 relief appearances and Austin Hedges homered for Cleveland. The Guardians snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Guardians take on the Red Sox over the next two days.