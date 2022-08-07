CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — Triston McKenzie held Houston to two hits and struck out eight in eight innings, Luke Maile homered for the first time in three years and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Houston Astros 1-0 in a sweltering afternoon game.

McKenzie retired 15 straight hitters before pinch-hitter Kyle Tucker walked with one out in the eighth.

Cleveland Guardians’ Luke Maile watches his solo home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario throws out Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena at first base during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Maile’s fifth-inning home run off Christian Javier landed on the home run porch in left field.

Emmanuel Clase got his 24th save in 26 opportunities. Javier gave up six hits, struck out four and didn’t walk a batter over six innings.

The series-tying win came on the day the Guardians celebrated their mascot Slider’s birthday. It is unclear how old he turned.

The Guardians head to Detroit Tuesday to take on the Tigers.