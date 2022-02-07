Guardians announce when you can buy 2022 tickets, plus promo days

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Major League Baseball is coming back very soon — or should be, if the players and team owners can come to an agreement.

The lockout aside, the freshly-named Cleveland Guardians announced they’re offering single game tickets to the general public starting Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. The tickets are going to be mobile once again this year, and used through the Ballpark app.

That means if fans didn’t catch the presale, they can soon purchase tickets for the Guardians’ most-likely-chilly season opener on March 31 against Kansas City at Progressive Field, along with tickets for the rest of the season.

Here’s the 2022 season promotional calendar, featuring plenty of dollar hot dogs and kids fun days, as posted by the Guardians (remember, these could change at any point in the season):

March 31 : 2022 Magnet Schedule & Car Magnet courtesy of Progressive (all fans)

: 2022 Magnet Schedule & Car Magnet courtesy of Progressive (all fans) May 7 : Guardians T-Shirt (10,000 fans)

: Guardians T-Shirt (10,000 fans) May 20 : Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite May 21 : Water Bottle courtesy of Bally Sports Great Lakes (10,000 fans); $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

: Water Bottle courtesy of Bally Sports Great Lakes (10,000 fans); $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite May 22 : Kids Fun Day

: Kids Fun Day May 30 (Memorial Day) : Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite June 10 : Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light; Sunglasses courtesy of Lexus (10,000 fans)

: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light; Sunglasses courtesy of Lexus (10,000 fans) June 11 : Guardians Player Bobblehead courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse (12,500 fans); $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

: Guardians Player Bobblehead courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse (12,500 fans); $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light June 12 : Kids Fun Day

: Kids Fun Day June 24 : Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite June 25 : Guardians Jersey courtesy of Sherwin-Williams (12,500 fans); Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

: Guardians Jersey courtesy of Sherwin-Williams (12,500 fans); Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite June 26 : Kids Fun Day

: Kids Fun Day June 30 : Beach Towel courtesy of Sysco (10,000 fans)

: Beach Towel courtesy of Sysco (10,000 fans) July 1 : Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks presented by Dollar Bank; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks presented by Dollar Bank; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite July 2 : Larry Doby 1947 Jersey courtesy of Discount Drug Mart (15,000 fans); Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

: Larry Doby 1947 Jersey courtesy of Discount Drug Mart (15,000 fans); Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite July 3 : Kids Fun Day

: Kids Fun Day July 13 : Cooler Bag courtesy of Bally Sports Great Lakes (10,000 fans)

: Cooler Bag courtesy of Bally Sports Great Lakes (10,000 fans) July 15 : Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks; Christmas Ale in July presented by Great Lakes Brewing Company; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light; Guardians Necklace courtesy of Sheetz (10,000 fans)

: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks; Christmas Ale in July presented by Great Lakes Brewing Company; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light; Guardians Necklace courtesy of Sheetz (10,000 fans) July 16 : Guardians Player Bobblehead courtesy of Dollar Bank (15,000 fans); $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

: Guardians Player Bobblehead courtesy of Dollar Bank (15,000 fans); $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light July 17 : Kids Fun Day

: Kids Fun Day Aug. 3 : Baseball Cap courtesy of Sugardale (10,000 fans)

: Baseball Cap courtesy of Sugardale (10,000 fans) Aug. 5 : Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite; Socks courtesy of Minute Men Staffing Services (10,000 fans)

: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite; Socks courtesy of Minute Men Staffing Services (10,000 fans) Aug. 6 : Guardians Jersey courtesy of Medical Mutual (12,500 fans); Fireworks: $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

: Guardians Jersey courtesy of Medical Mutual (12,500 fans); Fireworks: $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite Aug. 7 : Kids Fun Day; Slider’s Birthday

: Kids Fun Day; Slider’s Birthday Aug. 17 : Clear Tote Bag courtesy of MLB Network (10,000 fans)

: Clear Tote Bag courtesy of MLB Network (10,000 fans) Aug. 19 : Rock ‘N Blast presented by FirstEnergy; Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

: Rock ‘N Blast presented by FirstEnergy; Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite Aug. 20: Rock ‘N Blast presented by FirstEnergy; Blanket courtesy of Union Home Mortgage (12,500 fans); $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Rock ‘N Blast presented by FirstEnergy; Blanket courtesy of Union Home Mortgage (12,500 fans); $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite Aug. 21 : Kids Fun Day

: Kids Fun Day Sept. 2 : Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite Sept. 3 : Guardians Player Bobblehead courtesy of Progressive (12,500 fans); Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

: Guardians Player Bobblehead courtesy of Progressive (12,500 fans); Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite Sept. 4 : Kids Fun Day

: Kids Fun Day Sept. 17 : Lightweight Hoodie courtesy of Meritech (10,000 fans)

: Lightweight Hoodie courtesy of Meritech (10,000 fans) Oct. 1: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night; Fireworks; $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light; Fan Appreciation Night; 2023 Schedule Poster courtesy of TTX

The team plans to head to Goodyear, Arizona, for spring training soon, with their first game hitting off against the Cincinnati Reds Feb. 26 — if an agreement can be reached.

Tickets can be found at CLEGuardians.com/tickets.