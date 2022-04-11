**Related video above: ‘We are Cleveland’: Listen to the Guardians’ new team theme song.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With less than a week before the Cleveland Guardians home opener at Progressive Field, the team has finally announced a sell out.

However, those who still don’t have tickets are in luck, as standing room only are available.

Tickets went on sale to the general public on Feb. 14 and didn’t sell out until now, a far cry from when the Cleveland team’s home opener used to sell out in mere minutes. Yet, this is the 29th year in a row the team is going to have a full house for opening day.

The game starts at 7:10 p.m., Friday, with the Guardians taking on the San Francisco Giants. The home opener was originally scheduled for March 31, but was rescheduled due to the baseball lockout.

The Guardians got a win Sunday after losing their two previous 2022 season games to Kansas City.

Tickets for the season can be found at CLEGuardians.com/tickets.