Group protests name before Cleveland Indians home opener

CLEVELAND (WJW)– About a dozen protestors gathered outside Progressive Field to protest the team’s name before the Cleveland Indians homer opener festivities on Monday.

Robert Roche, a Native American activist, led the protestors who carried signs denouncing the name Indians.

The ball club announced in December that it’s begun the process of changing the name. It also banned any Native American headdresses and makeup from inside of the ballpark this season.

But Roche and those gathered with him said the process could go faster. They said they believe CEO and co-owner Paul Dolan is dragging his feet.

“His strategy is to delay it as long so with this strategy he’ll try to delay another three, four years,” Roche said.

Dolan has said they are committed to the change, but that is a process which they want to make sure is done right and includes getting feedback from Cleveland’s many loyal fans.

“So we’re not gonna stop, we’re not gonna end, we’re coming here and we’re gonna continue to demonstrate until there is a name change,” Roche said.