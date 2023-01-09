CLEVELAND (WJW) — Former Browns running back Greg Pruitt stopped by FOX 8 to talk about the disappointing season’s end with a 28-14 loss to the Steelers. The Browns finished the season 7-10.

Pruitt said it’s time to go back to the drawing board and figure out how to best use RB Nick Chubb and how Chubb can make QB Deshaun Watson more effective.

Pruitt also said he’s confident Watson can get back to how he performed in 2020.

Changes for next year? He said defensively, the Browns need to stop the run.

He predicts the Browns can compete in their division next year. And it’s a tough division, he said.