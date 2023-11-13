CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns can be tied for first place in the AFC North by next week, said Greg Pruitt.

On Monday, the former Cleveland Browns running back talked with FOX 8’s Wayne Dawson and Kristi Capel on the team’s stunning comeback over division rivals the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The team overcame a 14-point gap created in just the first quarter, and ultimately clinched the 33-31 win with a last-minute field goal by kicker Dustin Hopkins.

“Thirty seconds after the game started, after our first possession, I though, ‘Oh boy, we got off to a bad, bad start,” Pruitt said. “But we found out in the second half why they paid [quarterback Deshaun Watson] all the money.”

Watson did not miss a pass in the second half, Pruitt said, with FOX 8 hosts likening his Sunday performance to his Pro Bowl appearance.

“We did what we should have been doing all along. This is a good team and when we get into the playoffs … this is the game that made all that happen,” Pruitt said.

“You can’t go in a season and hope you need to depend on someone else to do something. … You gotta keep the control in your own hands — so that’s what we did.”

If the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) defeat the Ravens (7-3) from playoff contention this Thursday, Nov. 17, in Baltimore, and the Browns (6-3) overcome the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) on Sunday at home, then the Browns will be tied for first place in the AFC North.