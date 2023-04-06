***Video above: Cavs playoff tickets go on sale***

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Danny Green scored 21 points, Cedi Osman added 19 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic 118-94 on Thursday night in a game in which both teams rested their starters.

Isaiah Mobley came off the bench with 18 points for the Cavaliers.

Jalen Suggs led the Magic with 22 points in their home finale. Bol Bol added 18 points and eight rebounds in his first start since Dec. 30.

The 35-year-old Green, who signed as a free agent with the Cavaliers on Feb. 14 after being waived by Houston, played 26 minutes and shot 5 for 9 from behind the arc.

Only one of the 10 players who started Tuesday night’s Cavs-Magic game, in which Cleveland clinched the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference and the Magic were mathematically eliminated, started again Thursday.

The Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell, who scored 43 points Tuesday to become the only NBA player this season to score 40 or more points in four straight games, sat out the game along with Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro.

All five Magic starters Tuesday and sixth man Cole Anthony didn’t play.

Suggs hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points in the Magic’s 42-point first quarter, but Isaiah Mobley and Dean Wade hit 3-pointers on a 12-0 Cleveland run early in the second quarter and the Cavs led by 10 at halftime.

Osman opened the second half with a couple of 3s, quickly pushing Cleveland’s lead to 77-57.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Officially listed injuries for players who did not play: Mitchell (finger), Allen (groin), Garland (lower leg), LeVert (knee), Okoro (knee). … It was the fifth straight game missed by Okoro. … The Cavs finished 20-21 on the road.

Magic: Rookie Paolo Banchero missed his first game since November, when he missed seven games with a sprained left ankle. … Officially listed injuries for players who did not play: Banchero (back), Franz Wagner (ankle), Wendell Carter Jr. (hip), Gary Harris (hip), Markelle Fultz (knee). … The Magic finished 20-21 at home.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Charlotte on Sunday.

Magic: Play at Brooklyn on Friday night.