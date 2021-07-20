Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame announces class of 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – July’s full moon, known as the Buck Moon, falls on Friday, July 23, but will appear full from Thursday evening through Sunday morning, according to NASA.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Algonquin tribes of the northeastern United States called July’s moon the Buck Moon because it appears at the time of year when male deer regrow their antlers to be bigger than the year before.