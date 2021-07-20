Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame announces class of 2021

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame announced its class of 2021 on Tuesday.
The inductees are
- Ben Curtis: Winner of the 2003 British Open, member of 2008 USA Ryder Cup team, graduate of Kent State University.
- Larry Nance Sr.: Played seven seasons for the Cavaliers, champion of the first-ever NBA Slam Dunk Contest, NBA All-Defensive Team in 1989, 1992 and 1993, jersey hangs from the rafter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
- Zydrunas Ilgauskas: Played 12 seasons for the Cavaliers, two-time NBA All-Star, Cleveland’s all-time leader in offensive rebounds and blocked shots, number retired.
- Les Levine: The “Voice of Truth and Reason,” host of “More Sports and Les Levine,” more than five decades of Cleveland sports coverage. He passed away in February.
The ceremony will be Oct. 19 at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower.