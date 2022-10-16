CLEVELAND (WJW) — After devastating losses in recent weeks, Browns fans were hoping to get a win against the Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. But the frustration is only growing after Cleveland’s most lopsided loss this season.

Patriots’ rookie backup Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in his third NFL game, Bill Belichick tied George Halas for second on the all-time list with his 324th victory, and the New England Patriots buried the Cleveland Browns 38-15.

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett, who finished 21 for 45 for 266 yards with two interceptions, threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Amari Cooper in the fourth quarter but a 2-point attempt failed, leaving it a two-score game with 6:22 left.

New England sealed it with a 19-yard end-around for a touchdown by Thornton. Brissett fumbled the ball away on the Browns’ next drive, leading to Stevenson’s second TD, a 6-yard plunge with 3:40 left.

Cooper tallied four receptions for 44 yards. He leads the team in catches (31), receiving yards (348) and touchdowns (four).

DE Myles Garrett (63.5) passed Clay Matthews (62.0) for the most sacks in Browns’ franchise history after logging two sacks.

RB Nick Chubb ran for 56 rushing yards on 12 carries today. He leads the league in rushing yards (649) and rushing touchdowns (seven).

G Wyatt Teller injured his calf and did not return.

In a post game press conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski faced members of the media after the 23-point loss.

“Got beat,” he said. “It is frustrating, disappointing and all of those things, but we are going to regroup, learn from it and move on to a big game next week. That is kind of how we are going to approach it. Again, very disappointing. We got beat and they did a good job, and we also just beat ourselves a few times too many.”

Stefanski was asked if the Browns will consider a QB change after Jacoby Brissett’s interceptions in recent weeks and to that he said, “No.”

Brissett was up next at the podium to give an answer for the interceptions.

“Just not good enough.” he said. “Making bad decisions with the ball. I will be better from that for sure. Just going back, watch the tape and move on.”

Brissett says he definitely thinks the Patriots plan was to stop the Browns running game and RB Nick Chubb.

“Hats off to them.” Brissett said. “They had a good plan for us. They executed their plan and came out with a win. We get to go back and try again next week.”

On Teller’s calf injury causing him to be out the rest of the game, Brissett said it’s tough to lose anybody.

“Obviously, Wyatt provides… He is a beast,” he said. “I think Hjalte (Froholdt) came in and did a great job. I think that is what this team is about. It is the next man up. That is what it is going to take going forward is everybody’s 100 percent. That is one example of guys who are totally committed to this. I am sure more guys are going to be able to do the same. Ready for this challenge.”

Garrett was asked if Brissett puts too much responsibility of the losses on himself.

“No, that is what he should do,” he said. “At the end of the day, I put it on myself for the defense not playing well. I am sure if you ask every man in that locker room, he would think that there were one or two plays that he could have changed to win the game. Jacoby feels the same. I feel the same. Special teams feels the same.”

The Browns face the AFC North-rival Ravens next Sunday in Baltimore. Stay with FOX 8 for the latest.