Goodyear 400 to highlight NASCAR Cup Series Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, South Carolina (WJW) – Goodyear and Darlington Raceway announced a partnership Wednesday for the spring NASCAR Cup Series as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.

The race on May 9 will be the Goodyear 400.

Goodyear builds more than 100,000 tires for NASCAR’s top three series every year.

The tires for the Goodyear 400, just like the other races, are custom-built by employees in Akron.



Each tire includes the name of the employee who helped make it.

“Goodyear has been a part of many monumental moments in Darlington Raceway’s storied history. We look forward to writing a new chapter with Goodyear as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp.

In support of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, Goodyear will replace the yellow “Eagle” logo on the sidewalls of its racing tires with a vintage “Blue Streak” sidewall design.

The tires will include white Goodyear lettering and a white logo that reflect the design of NASCAR tires used in the 1960s and 1970s.

What could make the @NASCAR Darlington throwback race even more historic? Goodyear being the official sponsor! Presenting the #Goodyear400 – May 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/6bbMmQHWw0 — Goodyear (@goodyear) April 14, 2021

Goodyear conducted its first official NASCAR tire tests at Darlington Raceway in 1954 and earned its first NASCAR victory in the 1959 Southern 500 with driver Jim Reed.

The Goodyear 400 will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Sunday, May 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET.