Goodwin’s 21 points help Cavs rally, beat Pelicans 93-90

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen (31) blocks a shot by New Orleans Pelicans’ Herbert Jones (5) as Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley (4) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched a career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and the Cleveland Cavaliers shook off an ugly road loss by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90.

The Cavs were without star guard Darius Garland due to a sore lower back. Kevin Love added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavs, who trailed by nine in the fourth quarter.

Cedi Osman had a career-high 12 assists for Cleveland.

Devonte’ Graham scored 20, Jaxson Hayes 19 and Jonas Valanciunas had 16 for the Pelicans.

New Orleans has lost four straight.