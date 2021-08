Goodwin homer in 9th gives White Sox 2-1 win over Indians

Cleveland Indians center fielder Oscar Mercado, left, and shortstop Amed Rosario (1) try and make a play on a ball hit by Chicago White Sox’s Brian Goodwin during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO (AP) — Brian Goodwin homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Goodwin hit a 3-1 pitch from Nick Wittgren over the wall in right for his sixth home run of the season.

Liam Hendriks allowed just one hit in the ninth to complete a scoreless six-inning stint by the Chicago bullpen.

Chicago White Sox’s Brian Goodwin, right, hits a walkoff home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Reynaldo Lopez allowed one hit in three innings followed by Aaron Bummer and Craig Kimbrel, who each worked a hitless inning.

Chicago won two of three in the series to extend its AL Central lead to nine games. Myles Straw homered for the Indians.