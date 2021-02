Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 36 points in three quarters and the Golden State Warriors routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-98.

Draymond Green tied his career-high with 16 assists as the Warriors got double-figure scoring from six players and sent the Cavaliers to their eighth straight loss.

Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 23 points.

Cleveland shot 38.9% from the floor and was winless on its five-game road trip.