CLEVELAND (AP) — Andrés Giménez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 for their second straight walk-off win.

Giménez went deep to center on a 3-2 pitch from Tyler Thornburg as Minnesota’s bullpen imploded again.

José Ramírez drew a leadoff walk, the 10th allowed by Minnesota.

Josh Naylor’s groundout moved Ramírez to second and Owen Miller flied out.

Giménez followed with his game-winner, sending Cleveland’s players pouring out of the dugout in celebration for the second consecutive day.

The Twins failed to hold a 6-3 lead in the 10th inning on Wednesday night, when the Guardians scored four times and won the game on Naylor’s two-run homer.