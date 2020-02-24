Get yours today! Indians single-game tickets on sale this morning

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 22: Cleveland Indians fans cheer against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Progressive Field on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Phillies 10-1. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)- Let's play ball! Single-game tickets for the Cleveland Indians go on sale this morning at 10.

The public sale will give fans access to purhase tickets for 81 games, including the March 26 Home Opener.

The tickets include seats in the bleachers, the District Area, and standing room only.

The Cleveland Indians are also unveiling special 2020 special ticket packages, featuring limited-edition promotional items that are included with select packages.

This year’s packages include exclusive baseball caps, bobbleheads and other promotional items for fans to add to their collection.

