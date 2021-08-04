George Springer gets 4 hits as Jays beat Indians 8-6

George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 celebrate their victory against the Cleveland Indians at Rogers Centre on August 4, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer had four hits, including the 42nd leadoff home run of his career, and Steven Matz pitched six shutout innings as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Indians 8-6.

Springer homered on J.C. Mejia’s first pitch. He singled and scored in the second, hit a two-run double in the third and singled again in the fifth. Needing a triple to complete the cycle, Springer flied out in the eighth.

The Blue Jays have hit 163 home runs this season. Toronto began the day tied with San Francisco for the major league lead.