Garland leads Cavs to 114-107 win over Durant-less Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Isaac Okoro dunks against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland strengthened his All-Star case with 22 points and 12 assists, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets, who began a stretch without injured superstar Kevin Durant.

Isaac Okoro added 15 points and Jarrett Allen had 14 and 10 rebounds for the Cavs, who won their fifth straight.

Kyrie Irving scored 27 points in his fourth game of the season and James Harden added 22 for Brooklyn, which was playing its first game since Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer, sprained his left knee.

He’s expected to be out several weeks.

