Gant wins, Rooker homers as Twins blank Indians 3-0

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher John Gant delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — John Gant pitched five solid innings to get his first win since joining Minnesota and spoil Cleveland starter Aaron Civale’s impressive return from injury, leading the Twins to a 3-0 win over the Indians.

Brent Rooker homered for the Twins, who have won six of their past seven against the Indians.

Gant, who came over from St. Louis in a July trade, didn’t allow a run on three hits.

The right-hander had been winless since May 26 — a span of 27 appearances.

Cleveland’s loss was softened by Civale’s comeback outing, his first since he sprained his right middle finger in a June 21 start.

