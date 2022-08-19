(WJW) – Friday Night Touchdown is back! FOX 8 is heading to Chardon for the Game of the Week. The Hilltoppers are hosting the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs.

The matchup won our Game of the Week poll for the first week of Friday Night Touchdown.

Chardon has won back-to-back state championships.

But last year the Hilltoppers fans did not get to properly celebrate the 2020 championship because Chardon had to move its home opener to a neutral site because the new turf installed at the stadium was not ready for play.

So, this game will be a chance to celebrate two years of sustained success.

Chardon has won 28 consecutive games

Olmsted Falls wants to get back to competing for state championships, so the Bulldogs are making the long trip across town to challenge the champs.

Week #1 of Friday Night Touchdown kicks of Friday at 11 p.m.