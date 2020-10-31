Game of the Week: Mentor Cardinals fly by the Medina Battling Bees 49-14

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — The Cardinals were hoping to keep their state title run hopes alive against Medina Battling Bees.

Riley Coughlin leads a balanced attack with a big first down run right through the heart of the bees defense.

After the fake handoff Ian Kipp finds Evan Harper on the left side line for the easy 15 yard touchdown.

But the Battling Bees get right back in it with a sharp passing game as Drew Allar finds Luke Hensley for almost 30 yards all the way down to the 3 yard line.

Then No. 35 Dorian Boyland finishes it off with this easy run into the end zone. To tie things up 7-7.

The Cardinals come back throwing as well as Ian Kipp throws a pass over the middle to No. 6 John Sierputowski for 20 yards and a big first down.

Then Ian again finds John over the middle for a quick 10-yard touchdown pass to put the cardinals back in front…

Mentor flies by the Bees 49-14 and the Cards are back in the Final Four.

