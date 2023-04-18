CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re here again! The Cleveland Cavaliers are taking on the New York Knicks once again for Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, and Cavs fans were out in full force downtown.

Despite the team’s loss in the first game, there was still a general feeling of hope in the stands, proving fans were more than thrilled to be celebrating the team’s first postseason appearance in five years.

Take a look at what FOX 8 spotted prior to the game in the photo gallery below:

WJW photo

Cleveland Cavaliers fans take their seats before Game 2 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 18: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks with former NBA player Reggie Miller prior to Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 18, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

WJW photo

WJW photo

Darius Garland met with fans ahead of the game, giving autographs to some of the youngest gathered:

Some fans showed up at Tower City for the official team tailgate event, packed with prizes, entertainment and fun. Others pre-gamed at one downtown’s many bars and restaurants. No matter how this game ends, fans are readying to do it all again when the team heads to New York Friday for Game 3.