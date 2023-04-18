CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re here again! The Cleveland Cavaliers are taking on the New York Knicks once again for Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, and Cavs fans were out in full force downtown.
Despite the team’s loss in the first game, there was still a general feeling of hope in the stands, proving fans were more than thrilled to be celebrating the team’s first postseason appearance in five years.
Take a look at what FOX 8 spotted prior to the game in the photo gallery below:
Darius Garland met with fans ahead of the game, giving autographs to some of the youngest gathered:
Some fans showed up at Tower City for the official team tailgate event, packed with prizes, entertainment and fun. Others pre-gamed at one downtown’s many bars and restaurants. No matter how this game ends, fans are readying to do it all again when the team heads to New York Friday for Game 3.