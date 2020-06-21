Full contact sports can resume practices in Ohio tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Lt. Gov. Jon Husted recently announced that contact sports can resume team practices Monday.

The move is part of Phase 2 of the state’s reopening process following the coronavirus shutdown, and includes football, basketball and lacrosse practices.

Husted said that contact sports can begin full training schedules and scrimmages as long as they follow proper safety protocols, but that only schools and athletics organizers can decide when its right for their particular programs to start up again.

Contact sports can resume scrimmages and full training regiments on Monday as long as safety protocols are observed. Find our #ResponsibleRestartOhio safety guidance here: https://t.co/vwfF3CatOs



🏈🏈🏈#StaySafeOhio#InThisTogetherOhio — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 19, 2020

New safety procedures include mandatory masks for all athletic trainers, and rules stating no one can gather before and after practice. All coaches, players, trainers, officials and spectators must conduct heath assessments each day. Physical contact is to remain within the confines of playing the game, and is not allowed at any other time.

Read the entire list of guidelines, which were created by ODH and the Ohio High School Athletic Association, right here.

Since May 26, Ohio athletes have been allowed to participate in skills training.

At this time, only non-contact sports are allowed to play in competitive games and tournaments in Ohio.

What all of these guidelines mean for high schools, clubs and college teams around the state will vary.