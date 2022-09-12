In the above video Former Browns Running Back Greg Pruitt talks about improvements that need to me made by the Browns.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s something we haven’t been able to say in nearly 20 years –

the Cleveland Browns won their season opener! It’s the first time since 2004.

Former Browns Running Back Greg Pruitt joined FOX 8 in the Morning with his re-cap of the Browns vs. Panthers and said, “(Cade York) took us from the jaws of defeat.”

York is Brown’s rookie kicker and is now being hailed as a hero for the team’s first game of the season.

The Big Play

Pruit commended York’s 50+ yard field goal that won the game with just 8 seconds left in the game.

“Confidence is believing in yourself, and I would admit that with a minute left and a 58-yard field goal to win the game that we pretty much had blown that game,” said Pruit.

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) is congratulated by his teammates after kicking a game winning 58-yard field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) connects on a game winning 58-yard field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) is congratulated by his teammates after kicking a game winning 58-yard field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Pruit notes that for those impressed with the long-distance field goal, the distance score isn’t unusual for York.

“If you go to some of the games, in some of the pre-games, he’s kicking the ball much further than that,” said Pruit. “That kick was 58-yards and if it would have been 68-yards, he would have made it.”

But, the game was far from perfect for the Browns.

Defensive Backfield

Pruit commented on the work of the defensive backfield.

“It’s a young team, it’s the first game and before we panic, it’s not something we can’t fix,” said Pruit, who said the team now has the opportunity after the first game to review tapes and see for themselves what needs to be corrected.

“I learn that if you show me – much faster than if you tell me,” said Pruit. “You can now see game speed situation on what you should do.”

Other player’s highlights:

Pruit also analyzed the work of other Browns players.

Running Back Nick Chubb: “He’s got a long way to go,” said Pruit. “I enjoy watching Chubb play. I say you get four different styles on one player. He can be physical, he can be smooth, he can be patient and he can be fast.”

Running Back Kareem Hunt: “Hunt is just kind of very physical, to me, once he gets to a certain place, he is kind of out of control,” described Pruit. “A lot of times he could get more yards if he could be more under control.”

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett: “He got a ways to go I think, you know we brought him in to manage the game, to me, I take my hat off to Donovan Peoples-Jones, he made some great catches with passes that were not in the ideal spot,” said Pruit.

The Browns’ first home game is September 18. The Jets are coming to town. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.