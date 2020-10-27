Who should be the FNTD Game of the Week #10 winner? Vote in our poll

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The 2020 OHSAA Football Playoffs continue this Friday, October 30, on Friday Night Touchdown during FOX 8 News at 10, with the Regional Finals in Division 1, and the Sweet 16 in Divisions 2, 3, and 7,

Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin, and Ken Carman, from 92.3 The Fan for highlights and analysis from fourth round playoff across Northeast Ohio.

Each week during the 2020 high school football season we will nominate four great match-ups for our FOX 8 Game of the Week.

Students, staff, players, coaches, fans and FOX 8 viewers are invited to cast their votes for the schools they would like to see receive extended coverage, both on-air during ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ and online at the Friday Night Touchdown page.

We will announce the winning game Thursday on FOX 8 News at 10:00 p.m.

Here are this week’s nominees:

FNTD Game of the Week #10 Nominees :

A.) BRECKSVILLE-BROADVIEW HTS. (7-1) at AVON (8-0)

B.) MEDINA (6-3) at MENTOR (8-1)

C.) BENEDICTINE (4-4) at AKRON HOBAN (7-0)

D.) NEW PHILADELPHIA (7-1) at CHARDON (8-0)

VOTE IN OUR POLL, BELOW: